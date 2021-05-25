After almost a full year of work, young Slovakian designer Martin Vargic is introducing the brand new Map of the Internet, up to date for the year 2021. This fun and extensive project (where each country represents a site/url) aims to concisely, but still comprehensively visualize the current state of the World Wide Web today.

Inspired by design of historical maps , it is documenting the largest and most popular websites (over the period of 2020-2021) along with their countless aspects and features.

It includes several thousand of some of the most popular websites, represented as distinct “countries”, which are grouped together with others of similar type or category, forming dozens of distinct clusters, regions and continents that stretch throughout the map, such as “news sites”, “search engines”, “social networks”, “e-commerce”, “adult entertainment”, “file sharing”, “software companies” and so much more.

This detailed map shows the extremely rapid evolution of the Internet:

Color schemes of websites are based on the dominant colors of their user interface or logo. To add further detail and provide deeper insight, many features and services provided by these websites, their sections and content categories, as well as distinct content creators, are labeled as cities and towns (which number at well over 10 thousand).

In the center of it all can be found ISPs and web browsers, which form the core and backbone of the internet as we know it, while the far south is the domain of the mysterious "dark web".

Website founders and CEOs are represented as capital cities, while hundreds of the most popular users of social networks and celebrities can be found in the realms of Youtube, Facebook, or Twitter. Mountains, hills, seas and valleys represent a wide variety of aspects of the internet, its culture and computer science overall, while almost a hundred of some of the most important internet and computing pioneers are also featured on the map in the names of underwater ridges.

From 200 to 3000 "countries" It is Martin Vargic , an amateur designer in his twenties, who is at the origin. And it is not his first attempt. Inspired by the map of online communities (2007) by designer Randall Munroe, he has already published three planispheres between 2014 and 2015. But where these only consist of around 200 websites, the 2021 version includes nearly 3000, notes the media Insider , enough to reflect on the ultra-rapid expansion of the web and the fierce competition that reigns there

This work was originally inspired by the “Map of Online Communities“ by Randall Munroe, and further by his own maps of the internet 1.0, 2.0 and 3.0 previously published in 2014-2015.

